Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
Gov. Brad Little’s second inauguration and inaugural address will be open to the public Friday at noon at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
Gov. Brad Little’s second inauguration and inaugural address will be open to the public Friday at noon at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.
During ceremonies on the steps of the Statehouse, Little and the six other statewide constitutional officers that were elected Nov. 8 will take a public oath of office and participate in a public swearing-in ceremony, according to a press release from Little’s office.
Little will also deliver an inaugural address as part of the ceremonies.
The inauguration is free and open to the public. Officials will close Jefferson Street between Sixth Street and Eighth Street from about 8:30 a.m. Friday until about 3 p.m., Little’s office announced.
For Idahoans who don’t attend in person, Idaho Public Television will broadcast the inauguration live as part of its “Idaho Reports Special: Inauguration 2023” beginning at noon Mountain Time and 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Idaho Reports will also provide live streaming coverage of the inauguration ceremony online.
The other constitutional officers who will take the oath of office Friday include:
Each of Idaho’s constitutional officers has already officially been sworn in privately, and the public oaths taken Friday will be ceremonial. Under the Idaho Constitution, the term of office for statewide executive officers begins on the first Monday in January following the election. New Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, for instance, took the oath of office Monday at her Cassia County home, according to the Idaho State Department of Education.
Each of the statewide officers serves a four-year term, with the next election arriving in 2026.
Friday’s inauguration ceremonies will set the stage for Little’s State of the State address and the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Monday. Idaho Public Television will broadcast Little’s State of the State address live at 1 p.m. Mountain Time/noon Pacific Time on Monday. Little’s address will also be streamed live for free via the Idaho in Session service under the “House session stream” header.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.