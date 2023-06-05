Boise Zoning

The Boise Co-Op, nestled in Boise’s North End neighborhood, is within walking distance of many area residents. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones, easing transportation issues.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Written comments on the city of Boise's updated zoning code will be accepted until Thursday, June 8. 

The city is holding a series of public hearings next week on a zoning code rewrite that was recommended for approval by Boise's planning and zoning commission in late April. Members of the public can also provide verbal testimony; sign-ups are now available and residents are encouraged to pre-register on the city's website.

