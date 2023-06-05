The Boise Co-Op, nestled in Boise’s North End neighborhood, is within walking distance of many area residents. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones, easing transportation issues.
Written comments on the city of Boise's updated zoning code will be accepted until Thursday, June 8.
The city is holding a series of public hearings next week on a zoning code rewrite that was recommended for approval by Boise's planning and zoning commission in late April. Members of the public can also provide verbal testimony; sign-ups are now available and residents are encouraged to pre-register on the city's website.
The Boise City Council will make its approval or denial decision the night of Thursday, June 15.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended staff create an executive summary of the zoning code rewrite, which is now available on the city’s website, along with all other project documents.
The full hearing schedule is outlined below and will take place at Boise City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers. Those interested in attending are encouraged to check the city's public meetings page as dates and times may be adjusted as needed.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Presentation from staff and neighborhood associations
4 p.m.-9 p.m. (dinner break 6-6:30)
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
Public testimony
2 p.m.-6 p.m. (break 4-4:15)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Public testimony
4 p.m.-9 p.m. (dinner break 6-6:30)
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Q&A, rebuttal, deliberations, decision
4 p.m.-9 p.m. (dinner break 6-6:30)
The hearings will also be available to view via live stream on the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube channel. Any accommodations needed for the public hearings, such as language interpretation or ASL, can be made by reaching out to communityengagement@cityofboise.org or calling 208-972-8500.