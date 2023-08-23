Idaho Capitol Building

The Idaho State Capitol building on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Aug. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho residents, public officials and journalists are encouraged to attend a series of government transparency workshops relating to Idaho’s open meeting laws, public records laws and campaign finance laws, according to a press release from Idahoans for Openness in Government.

