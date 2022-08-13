CALDWELL — The Canyon County Commissioners will consider the tentative fiscal year 2023 budget at a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. in the public meeting room of the county’s administration building.
Residents of the county are invited to attend the meeting and offer comment, according to the county's website.
On Aug. 5, the commissioners approved the publication of the tentative operating budget in a split decision, with Commissioner Leslie Van Beek opposing its publication, citing the need for additional analysis on a proposed $12,000 pay increase for every county employee, according to the county’s website.
The total of the approved tentative budget is $137,454,141, according to the county's website. However, the final amount could be less than that if changes are made to the operating budget before the Aug. 17 meeting that lower it.
The budget has changed since Clerk Chris Yamamoto first presented it in July, said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county. At that point, it included a $4,000 pay increase for all employees, according to reporting from KTVB.
The budget also includes a $40,287,000 property tax ask, according to the budget document. That is $14 million less than what was levied for the current fiscal year, Decker said. However, in the initial proposed budget, Yamamoto proposed levying zero property tax dollars, citing a desire for the county to step in to curb the burden of property tax where state efforts have fallen short, according to KTVB.
The tentative budget anticipates $66,756,973 in non-property tax revenue in the coming fiscal year and using $30,410,168 from the county’s general fund. The projected balance for that fund for Sept. 30 of this year is $92,582,991, and by that date in 2023, it would be approximately $66,756,973.
The county would use approximately $5,180,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds under the tentative budget, compared with $6,169,045 for the current fiscal year.
