Canyon County logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The Canyon County Commissioners will consider the tentative fiscal year 2023 budget at a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. in the public meeting room of the county’s administration building.

Residents of the county are invited to attend the meeting and offer comment, according to the county's website.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments