Originally published July 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.If public health institutions want Americans to follow their lead, they will need to work on building the public’s trust, a study led by Idaho researchers suggests.

A paper on the study was published in May in the journal PLOS One. The study was a collaboration between eight University of Idaho researchers and one University of Texas-Austin researcher.

