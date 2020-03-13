The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts have released new guidelines for mass gatherings as COVID-19 continues to gain steam in the United States.
"Idaho public health experts, the Department of Health and Welfare and all local Public Health Districts, will support any decision made by a venue or event manager to postpone mass gatherings and public events," a news release said.
Public health experts advise postponing mass gatherings and public events if:
- The event will draw people from places where there is confirmed community spread of COVID-19.
- The event will be indoors with more than 250 individuals and where social distancing of six feet or more will not be possible.
- The primary audience may expose high-risk populations such as adults over 60 years or people with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Virtual gatherings are advised; it's recommended that facilities housing large numbers of people, such as jails, nursing homes and homeless shelters, limit visitors provide proper handwashing and hygiene facilities for staff, visitors and residents and screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
"The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. We all must take steps now to protect ourselves and others, including washing hands often, practicing social distancing — keeping six feet between you and others, staying home if you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a face mask only if you are sick and cleaning frequently touched surfaces with bleach wipes or a sanitizing spray," the release said.
The Department of Health and Welfare and Gov. Brad Little will announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at 5 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Statehouse.