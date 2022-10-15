Capitol Boulevard sign

A new survey is giving the public a chance to comment on possible improvements to Capitol Boulevard for those walking and biking between Vista Avenue and the Boise River Greenbelt.

Originally published Oct. 13 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — The Ada County Highway District is looking to improve Capitol Boulevard for those walking and biking between Vista Avenue and the Boise River Greenbelt. A recently opened survey gives the public an opportunity to share feedback on the concept.

