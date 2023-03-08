Phil Batt

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks during a ceremony recognizing his achievements at Wilder High School in this 2015 file photo. Services are planned Thursday and Friday for Batt, who died March 4, on his 96th birthday.

 Adam Eschbach/IPT

Two public memorial services honoring former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt are planned for this week.

Batt’s body will be transferred to the Capitol, where the first service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little’s office. The Idaho Army National Guard’s band will perform honors and an Idaho Air National Guard flyover will take place, weather permitting. Little will lead the service and be augmented by remarks from former Idaho Govs. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

