...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks during a ceremony recognizing his achievements at Wilder High School in this 2015 file photo. Services are planned Thursday and Friday for Batt, who died March 4, on his 96th birthday.
Two public memorial services honoring former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt are planned for this week.
Batt’s body will be transferred to the Capitol, where the first service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little’s office. The Idaho Army National Guard’s band will perform honors and an Idaho Air National Guard flyover will take place, weather permitting. Little will lead the service and be augmented by remarks from former Idaho Govs. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.
Batt’s body will lie in the Capitol rotunda until 10 a.m. Friday, when it will be transferred to the Cathedral of the Rockies at 717 N 11th St. in Boise. A public funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and be followed by a reception.
After the reception, the procession of family and invited friends will be led by the Idaho State Police to the Wilder Cemetery for a private burial service. Batt was born in Wilder and graduated from Wilder High School.
Little ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Batt, who died on March 4, his 96th birthday. Flags will be raised to full staff at sunrise on Saturday, March 11.
Batt, a former onion farmer, served in the U.S. Army, entered politics when he was elected to the Idaho statehouse in 1965 and served in the state House of Representatives and state Senate for the next 18 years.
At a 2019 event honoring Batt, Otter called him “a rare leader who transcends political ideology.”
Batt was elected Idaho’s first Republican governor in 28 years in 1994, ushering in a sea change in state politics, preceding three more Republican governors and no Democrats.
His most lasting legacy as governor is a 1995 agreement with the federal government over the planned removal of spent fuel and nuclear waste from Idaho National Laboratory. The presence of environmentally hazardous nuclear waste has been the subject of lawsuits and political debate in Idaho since operations ramped up during the 20th Century. The laboratory sits atop an aquifer west of Idaho Falls that serves half the state’s population and millions of acres of irrigated farmland.
What became known as the Batt Agreement allowed the Energy Department to temporarily store spent fuel and required it remove waste by 2035, with few exceptions. Though the deal has been changed several times and sparked a recall effort and ballot initiative seeking its repeal, it remains in effect and is now generally seen as preventing Idaho from becoming a high-level nuclear waste dump.
Following Batt’s passing, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement that Batt’s “longstanding friendship and mentorship to me helped guide my professional and personal life.”
“Idaho Governor Phil Batt will be remembered as a strong and thoughtful leader, dedicated to the people of Idaho and advancing human rights in the state,” Crapo said.
As a legislator, Batt pushed to create a state Human Rights Commission, an achievement that became more notable when white supremacist groups made northern Idaho a hotbed of hate group activity in the 1980s and 90s.
Batt also supported laws guaranteeing a minimum wage for farmworkers and, as governor, covering Hispanic farmworkers under Idaho’s workers compensation program, a position that put him at odds with many in the agricultural industry he rose from and which dominates the state landscape.