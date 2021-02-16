BOISE — Residents of Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties have until March 8 to comment on the qualifications of candidates running for the open district judge seat in Idaho’s 4th Judicial District.
The vacancy was announced following the retirement of Judge Deborah A. Bail, who was appointed as Idaho’s first female district judge.
Idaho’s Judicial Council has sent questionnaires to the Trial Court Administrator office of each county for members of the general public regarding candidates that have applied for the position.
The Judicial Council will be interviewing each candidate via Zoom on May 27. Details will be posted on the council’s website.
According to a Notice of Vacancy circulated by the council, the district judge position will be filled May 31. The position carries a salary of $141,800 and will require the judge to hear cases in Ada County in addition to other counties, as assigned.
Under Idaho law, a person appointed to the office of district judge must be at the time of appointment at least 30 years of age, a U.S. citizen and an elector in the state of Idaho, and a legal resident of Idaho for at least two continuous years immediately preceding such appointment.
Candidates are required to have been in good standing as an active or judicial member of the Idaho state bar for at least two continuous years immediately preceding the appointment, and have held a license to practice law or held a judicial office in one or more jurisdictions for at least 10 continuous years preceding the appointment.