Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Forest Service will be holding several open-house-style meetings to take public comment on a new document that discusses the impacts of a proposed mine in Valley County.

Published in October, the supplemental draft environmental impact statement for the Stibnite Gold Project is an over-1,000-page document detailing potential impacts of the gold and antimony mining project, whose site would be located east of McCall, as previously reported. Though a portion of the area was mined for antimony and tungsten during and following World War II, environmental, Indigenous, and business stakeholders are concerned about the impacts of the project and are calling for it to be halted, as previously reported.

Eco Flight

Randy Fox, with the Idaho Conservation League, points to the general location of a proposed mine on a flight over the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness near McCall on June 15.
Eco Flight

Snow covers the mountain tops in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness near McCall on June 15. The Forest Service will host open house meetings to discuss the site of a proposed mine in the area, starting with one in McCall on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Best Western Plus. 
Eco Flight

The town of Yellow Pine along the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River near McCall on Wednesday, June 15. 

Recommended for you

Load comments