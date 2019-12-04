NAMPA — Nampa police are seeking the public's help "with a crappy situation" as they investigate possible arson involving two portable toilets burned at West Park.
Responding to a report of a fire recently, Nampa Fire found a fully engulfed port-a-potty at the park just west of West Middle School, according to the Nampa Police Department.
That was the second portable toilet that had been burnt at the park. A photo on the police department's Facebook page shows the aftermath of one of the fires.
Now Nampa Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the arsons could receive an award. Contact the investigating officer at 208-468-5634, or leave a tip using Crime Stoppers by using 343COPS.com or by calling 208-343-2677.