NAMPA — Hundreds of people gathered at Skyview High School on Monday, rallying around Cassie Hugo, who took issue with a psychology class that included discussions around gender identity and sexual orientation. The class is an elective prerequisite course to the dual-credit psychology class students can take to get college credit.
"I am very disappointed," her mother, Natasha Hugo, said. "The one institution that I trusted is now the institution I feel I need to protect my child from."
Usually, Nampa School District board meetings are held at the district office, but because of the buzz surrounding this meeting, it was held at Skyview. The public comment section during the board meeting lasted nearly three hours — 39 people gave public comment.
Complaints brought up during the meeting included concerns about a student being failed in a class because their beliefs on sex and gender differ from their teacher's and that students shouldn't be exposed to discussions about sex and gender at school.
Hugo explained to the board that she represents other students who attend Nampa High School and have taken the elective class, Intro to Psychology. Some students took the class for fun; others didn't have any other option, Hugo said.
“Unfortunately, we have to take notes from a PowerPoint filled with one-sided information and answer questions from a textbook where he (the teacher) cherrypicks the most controversial sections for us to read,” Hugo said during the meeting.
After hearing a portion of Hugo's complaints about the psychology teacher, Trustee Mandy Simpson interrupted Hugo's comments, inquiring if the board meeting was the right setting for those complaints to be heard. Many in the crowd were outraged, yelling "let her talk."
"Our personnel issues don’t happen in this meeting, they usually happen in executive session," Simpson said. "There’s value in the information, it’s just the wrong place."
Superintendent Gregg Russell agreed and suggested that Hugo simply move away from specific actions by the teacher, and asked Hugo to summarize her statement into generalized comments.
"I wish it was less controversial in an intro to psychology class," Hugo said. "Some of us don't have an option to be there."
One of the tests for the class included five questions on sex and gender. Some of them asked whether sex, gender and sexual attraction are choices.
After Hugo returned to the audience, Simpson apologized for "stifling" her.
"I just want to direct you to your building principal because I did hear things that are not a personnel issue that the board deals with immediately. It needs to go through that step, does that make sense?” Simpson said.
The auditorium erupted, resounding "no's" bouncing off the brick walls.
“We do have to abide by the law and unfortunately there are some things that we cannot be talking about,” Trustee Marco Valle said.
During public comment, people claimed that the psychology curriculum was not approved by the board and is therefore a misuse of public funds.
In 2019, there were a lot of curriculum adoptions, including some in psychology, according to Communications Director for Nampa Schools Kathleen Tuck. When the board was approving curriculum, the trustee who was motioning to accept curriculum at a board meeting left off openStax, the psychology curriculum. Because of this, the board never approved the psychology curriculum. It is unclear whether or not that was intentional, Tuck said.
At the meeting, Republican Sen. Brian Lenney read from Idaho Code section 33-138, which states that critical race theory exacerbates division on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin in a way that is contrary to Idaho citizens' well-being and national unity.
"No course of instruction or unit of study directing or otherwise compelling students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to any of the tenets identified in this paragraph of this subsection shall be used or introduced at any institution of higher education, any school district or any public school, including any public charter school," Lenney said, quoting the code.
Anything falling under the umbrella of critical theory is prohibited by Idaho law, because critical race theory and critical gender theory bleed into each other, Lenney said. Because the psychology class is pushing students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to critical gender theory, it is prohibited by Idaho code, Lenney said.
"Remove this woke, perverted, wicked curriculum from classes," Lenney said.
While a majority of people were in favor of the class being removed or censored, a few public comments supported the class remaining the same.
Kara Hudson, a Nampa mother of three, expressed that she was heartbroken to see the psychology class under fire. During college, Hudson was not exposed to gender concepts in her psychology classes, which made connecting and understanding one of her children very difficult.
"My adult son is transgender," Hudson said. "To remove a course for all parents and their children is telling me that my child gets to be erased because someone doesn’t like who they are. You don’t know my son. You don’t know my story. And to put that judgment on me is not fair.”
Hugo was given the opportunity to look over her comments, adjust them to be more generalized and present them to the board at the conclusion of public comments. Her mother accompanied her.
"There are some things she felt like she couldn’t say, that I feel like I should say," Natasha Hugo said. "My child's education should not be in jeopardy because her core beliefs or values do not align with the teacher. When a teacher can fail someone because of their conscience, that is wrong and that is bullying."
Her mother said she was shocked after reading the curriculum.
“We know some people will criticize us and say we shouldn’t be sheltered from society, and avoiding these topics in class doesn’t prepare us for college or life after high school, but some of our favorite teachers are the ones who actually teach us to read and listen to multiple viewpoints. They expect us to think for ourselves and allow us to formulate our own thoughts," Cassie Hugo said.
The board is reaching out to legal experts to discuss options and will discuss this issue at a later date, Tuck said.