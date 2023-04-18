Nampa School Board meeting

Members of the Nampa School Board of Trustees hear public comments during a meeting at Skyview High School, Monday, April 17, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

NAMPA — Hundreds of people gathered at Skyview High School on Monday, rallying around Cassie Hugo, who took issue with a psychology class that included discussions around gender identity and sexual orientation. The class is an elective prerequisite course to the dual-credit psychology class students can take to get college credit.

"I am very disappointed," her mother, Natasha Hugo, said. "The one institution that I trusted is now the institution I feel I need to protect my child from."

The questions and answers pictured were included on a test given to students in a psychology class at Nampa High School.
Nampa School Board meeting

Members of the public applaud as the Nampa School Board of Trustees hear public comments during a meeting at Skyview High School, Monday, April 17, 2023.

