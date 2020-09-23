BOISE — A rally is scheduled for next month in Boise, led by the 33-year-old Meridian man who helped organize a Portland demonstration to support the president, during which a man was killed.
While Alex Kuzmenko was relatively unknown, even among local supporters of President Donald Trump, he made national news with the drop of a Washington Post story on Monday linking him to a demonstration by the far-right group Patriot Prayer in Portland on Aug. 29.
That night in the city, far-right activists clashed with anti-fascists groups and one man, Aaron Danielson, was shot and killed.
Kuzmenko has since distanced himself on social media from that portion of the demonstration and said he had no part in it, according to the Washington Post story. The car cruise in support of Trump, which Kuzmenko helped organize with Portland-based members of his family, wasn’t supposed to head into downtown, where violence has taken place nightly for months. Some protesters went there anyway, the Post reports.
Kuzmenko, who goes by Alex Kyzik online, had been active in Boise for weeks before that, where he organized two pro-Trump caravans in July and August, according to the Post. Kuzmenko declined to talk to the Idaho Press for this story.
"I am not doing any interviews, please don't contact me," he wrote in a message to the Idaho Press on Wednesday.
He said to watch YouTube footage of the Portland rallies and read the comments to learn more about them.
Kuzmenko posted video footage of the July 18 Boise cruise, showing pickups on Capitol Boulevard with beds full of people holding Trump campaign flags, American flags and the Gadsden, "Don't Tread on Me" flag. Kuzmenko on Twitter invited Donald Trump Jr. to attend the event, but the president’s son didn’t respond.
The Facebook page for the upcoming October cruise rally indicates it’s the third such rally in the area.
“I’ve only seen (Kuzmenko) on Facebook,” Ryan Davidson, chairman of the Ada County Republican Party, told the Idaho Press on Wednesday. “I don’t think I’ve ever met him. … He wasn’t familiar to me before he started doing these rallies.”
The Washington Post reports Kuzmenko had almost no political profile before this summer.
Members of his extended family involved in the rally organizing told the Post that the family immigrated to the U.S. in 1993 from the Chernobyl, Ukraine, area; Lyubov Kuzmenko, Alex Kuzmenko's mother, said she is originally from Belarus, according to the Post.
As evangelical Christians, Lyubov Kuzmenko said the family suffered religious persecution in the Soviet system.
“Communism. That’s what we got away from. Trump is all about religious freedom and letting people serve their own God. And we’re behind that," Alex's 24-year-old brother, Dennis Kuzmenko, 24, told the Washington Post.
Davidson told the Idaho Press he may have attended one of Kuzmenko's events but isn’t sure, saying it seemed as if Kuzmenko “is doing a rally every weekend.”
In mid-August, before the Portland cruise rally, Kuzmenko filmed himself in Ann Morrison Park, a video posted to his Facebook page shows.
“So we got some (Black Lives Matter) people here in Boise trying to destroy our city,” he says at the beginning of the video. “But you know what? This is Idaho and we got a lot of patriots out here.”
He then pans the camera to show a small group of men, some of whom were carrying rifles and wearing tactical gear; one is holding the American flag. In the video, they stand facing another group of demonstrators of roughly the same size. The demonstration looks calm, with none of the chanting or shouting that occurred at other protests in the city over the summer.
“Look at these weirdos over here,” Kuzmenko says in the video. “… That’s right, we’re representing Idaho. Trying to protect the state from all these cowards that want to invade our city.”
Kuzmenko films the protesters and estimates the group is about 10 or 15 strong, some holding signs.
“So there was supposed to be a lot of BLM protesters out here today,” Kuzmenko says. “Supposedly they were trying to do it behind somebody’s back. But the patriots of Idaho, they’re all coming out. We ain’t hiding. We’re protecting our city, we’re protecting our police officers, and that’s how it should be. We don’t want anybody destroying our town here.”
Protests in Boise — while heated — have been largely peaceful. On June 30, a large crowd arrived to stage a counter protest to a smaller Black Lives Matter Boise rally. While there were some fights — and later some arrests — the rally was nothing like the violent clashes other cities have seen.
More than 100 people had committed to attending the October cruise rally as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Facebook. Another 325 are listed as “interested.”