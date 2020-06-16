Prosecutors last month indicated they intend to seek the death penalty for a man accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy in a Horseshoe Bend trailer park in March.
Benjamin Poirier, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Micah Lee Pecyna. Police and prosecutors say late on March 15 Poirier went to the home of a family in the Horseshoe Bend park with a gun. Police don’t believe Poirier knew the family, but they had a conversation. At some point, Poirier fired into the home, hitting and killing Pecyna.
Poirier was arrested by the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and a judge later declined to issue bail in his case. Days after his arrest, his attorney requested he undergo a mental health evaluation, to determine if he was fit to stand trial; the case’s judge granted that motion, according to online court records.
On May 20, though, online records show prosecutors filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Poirier. One day later, on May 21, the report from Poirier’s competency evaluation was filed with the court.
Poirier has hearings scheduled for June 30 and July 13, according to online court records.