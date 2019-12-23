BOISE — A man remained in jail Monday on $200,000 bail after prosecutors say he tried to attack people with a bat at a Boise Bench home over the weekend.
Mozes Jimenez, 30, of Boise faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempted burglary, all of which are felonies. He’s also charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property in connection with the Saturday incident.
A person who lived on Camas Lane told police Jimenez drove past their home “a few different times,” said Ada County deputy prosecutor Christian Moak at Jimenez’s initial appearance in court on Monday.
“(Jimenez) then stopped at the victim’s residence, knocked on the victim’s front door, stated ‘Nampa Nortenos’ and punched the victim in the face,” Moak told 4th District Magistrate Judge Michael Lojek.
After that, Jimenez pulled a baseball bat from his truck, Moak said.
Jimenez is accused of breaking out the windows of a car nearby, causing an estimated $300 in damage, and smashing the front windows of the victim’s house, doing $700 in damage, Moak said.
Moak said Jimenez then tried to get into the house to attack the victim with the bat. When a bystander tried to “confront” him, Jimenez chased them away with the bat as well, Moak said.
All told, the case has three listed victims — the homeowner, the owner of the damaged vehicle and the person who tried to confront Jimenez. Moak said he didn’t believe Jimenez had a prior family relationship or friendship with any of them.
Jimenez was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Judge Lojek agreed with Moak’s request to set bail at $200,000. Jimenez’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.