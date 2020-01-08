BOISE — Prosecutors last month filed 11 more charges of possession of sexually exploitative material against Idaho’s former budget director, adding to the three counts he initially faced.
Marty Peterson, 76, was initially charged with those three counts on Oct. 4, after a police investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which is managed by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, led to his arrest the day before. Days later, Peterson posted bond and left the Ada County Jail, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository.
Prosecutors on Dec. 17 filed an amended complaint in the case, charging Peterson with a total of 14 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material. Prosecutors believe he possessed or accessed both images and videos, according to the complaint.
He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
Born in Lewiston, Petersen graduated from the University of Idaho in 1968, according to the school’s website. He has served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Frank Church. In addition to that, he served as the state’s budget director under governors John Evans and Cecil Andrus, as well as on the transition team for Gov. Butch Otter.
More recently he has served as the president for the Foundation for Idaho History, according to the university’s website.