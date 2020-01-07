BOISE — Prosecutors on Monday amended the criminal complaint they filed against a Boise teen after they say he hit and killed a 7-year-old boy with a pickup earlier this year, saying the teen was using a cell phone at the time of the crash.
Conner Brant, 18, is now charged with felony vehicular manslaughter; he had previously faced the misdemeanor version of that charge. Prosecutors say on July 18, Brant hit Eduard Prokopchuk with the pickup, on the north side of West Amity Road, just east of Cloverdale Road. According to a July news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Prokopchuk was biking in the area along with two other boys younger than 10 years old. One of the other boys also received minor injuries in the crash.
After his Nov. 13 arrest, prosecutors charged Brant with misdemeanor vehicular homicide, a charge they amended on Monday.
According to the amended complaint, Brant was using a cell phone at the time of the crash, and drove over the road’s fog line, onto the shoulder where Prokopchuk was biking.
After his arrest, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.
Brant is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.
Felony vehicular manslaughter is punishable in Idaho by up to 15 years in prison, and a $15,000 fine.