BOISE — Blaine County prosecutors have determined three Boise police officers who in October fatally shot a woman were justified in doing so.
The incident occurred not long after 6 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 900 block of North Clover Drive, near Veterans Memorial Park. Police received a call about a woman, later identified as Amber DeWitt, 33, of Caldwell, who was pounding on doors and reportedly looking for someone she believed had stolen from her. When officers arrived, they found DeWitt in a car nearby. She refused to comply with their commands, and pointed a BB gun that looked like a real handgun at them, according to the Meridian Police Department, which led the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation of the incident.
It was the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that ultimately received that investigation, and, according to a Wednesday news release from the Boise Police Department, declined to file charges against the officers.
The release also includes more information about how the shooting occurred.
Initially, a single officer approached DeWitt in the car, which was in the center of the road. The officer noticed DeWitt was “overly nervous, trembling and acting unusual,” the release said. While the officer noticed an empty holster in the vehicle, according to police DeWitt wouldn’t answer questions about where the gun was.
Two more officers then arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle, according to the release. One stood on the driver’s side and one stood on the passenger side.
“During this time the first officer on scene observed a loaded syringe in the woman’s purse as she was looking through it and he took the purse and placed it on top of the vehicle,” the release said. “Soon after that, the officer on the passenger side of the vehicle saw the female reach under the passenger seat and a teal blue and black gun fell to the floor.”
According to the release, DeWitt then pointed the gun at the officers on the driver’s side of the car.
“Fearing that the officers on that side of the vehicle would be shot, the officer on the passenger side fired his weapon three times,” the release said. “Simultaneously, the backup officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle saw the female point the pistol out the window and he fired his weapon at the female five times. The officer closest to the window did not have time to react other than try to move away.”
DeWitt was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Boise Police Department’s Wednesday release, toxicology reports indicated she had methamphetamine, amphetamines, methadone and metabolites in her bloodstream. During the investigation of the incident, officers learned she had mentioned “suicide by cop” before, the release said.
Additionally, officers also found several nearby vehicles on Clover Drive with windows that had been shot out. During the investigation, officers determined the damage was consistent with damage from a BB fired from a BB gun.
“(Critical Incident Task Force) detectives were told by those who knew Dewitt that she planned to shoot out vehicle windows in her search for the person who stole her items,” the release said. “None of the vehicle windows were found to have been struck when officers fired their weapons.”
“As with any critical incident, this was a very difficult situation for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to all, including the deceased’s family and the officers who were involved,” Boise Deputy Police Chief Ron Winegar said in the release. “Our officers have hundreds of peaceful interactions with citizens every day. Situations involving the use of deadly force are extremely rare and we are grateful that our officers were not physically injured in this incident.”