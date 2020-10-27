BOISE — Three Idaho men — two of them formerly Marines — now face federal charges in connection with a gun manufacturing scheme prosecutors say the trio ran beginning in May 2019.
Liam Montgomery Collins, 21, and Paul James Kryscuk, 35, recently of Boise, were charged via indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Prosecutors charged a third man, Jordan Duncan, 25, currently living in Boise, via a complaint. Collins and Kryscuk are former Marines previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina; all three men face charges in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Collins and Kryscuk are accused of manufacturing and selling hard-to-find firearms and firearm parts. Beginning in May 2019, Collins made multiple money transfers to Kryscuk to purchase the weapons, including a 9mm pistol and suppressors, as well as a short barrel rifle, according to the release. Prosecutors say Kyscuk — using an alias — shipped the weapons from Idaho to North Carolina. They also accuse him of sending the short barrel rifle to Duncan.
Collins and Kryscuk are charged with conspiring to manufacture firearms and ship them out of state, interstate transport of a firearm without a license, and interstate transport of a firearm not registered as required.
Duncan and Kryscuk were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, according to the release.