Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16 in Moscow, Idaho. 

 AP file photo/Ted S. Warren

The Latah County prosecutor said the concern about having an unbiased jury influences what is being shared publicly about the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

“There’s always a concern, particularly in smaller communities like ours, that we need to be responsible with what information is made available to the public so we don’t risk tainting the prospective jury pool,” prosecutor Bill Thompson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Tuesday. “Assuming that we’re able to file a case and it goes to trial, we want to be able to pick an unbiased jury from within the community.”

