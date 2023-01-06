Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee

The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform. 

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.

Recommended for you

Load comments