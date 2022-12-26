South Nampa water issues

Homes in an area south of Lake Lowell use varying amounts of limited irrigation water for their lawns and fields. Canyon County Commissioners are considering a development in this area where multiple homeowners’ wells have experienced dry spells.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — When Canyon County Commissioners heard testimony from homeowners south of Lake Lowell whose wells went dry on three separate occasions, they felt they needed more information before approving a new subdivision in the area.

Last week, the commissioners present — Keri Smith and Pam White — felt the applicant and staff had gathered enough information to approve the conditional rezone and development agreement of the 122-acre parcel off of Sky Ranch Road from "agricultural" to "conditional-rezone-rural-residential." Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was not present at the hearing.

Homes in neighborhoods south of Lake Lowell use varying amounts of limited irrigation water for their lawns and fields.
