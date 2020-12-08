Proposed trail construction on the east side of Lucky Peak Reservoir was denied by the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday, leaving one of the largest mule deer wintering habitats in Idaho alone.
The Corps decided to take no action on the Lucky Peak Lake View Trail, a 15-mile long trail that runs alongside Lucky Peak Reservoir and goes from Lucky Peak Dam to the Chimney Rock park area. The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association, or SWIMBA, would have provided the labor to build the trail.
The trail was intended to be multiuse: open to mountain biking, hiking, hunters and other activities, with some comments proposing the trail be open for equestrian use as well. The Corps has also proposed closing the trail for the winter to leave up to 8,000 migrating mule deer and 1,400 elk undisturbed.
In August, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers against the proposed trail construction.
“We ask the Corps to end consideration of the current trail proposal in the Charcoal Creek Segment because of its potential impacts to important big game winter range,” an Aug. 20 letter from the commission to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Carlos Matutes, the executive director of SWIMBA, said he was disappointed in the decision, but understood they were not the only stakeholder in the situation.
"We’ve been working with the Army Corps for about seven years, we know how hard they have worked to have this project go forward and be a benefit to our community," Matutes said.
Matutes said he was hopeful that in the future a trail project at Lucky Peak Trail could be built.
Brian Brooks, the director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, praised the decision as a win for wildlife.
"Boise is growing and people want to do fun things close by … but when it encroaches on wildlife, when we have encroached so much onto wildlife habitat, that's not good," Brooks said.
Brooks said it was important to look at how the rapid growth in the Treasure Valley had already pushed the wildlife away from what used to be important wintering terrain.
"We have to look to where we've already done the damage, not spread out our tendrils to the last critical habitat these animals have," Brooks said.