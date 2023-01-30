...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on May 13, 2022.
BOISE — Student ID cards would no longer be a valid form of identification at the polls under legislation proposed Monday. It would also remove the option to sign an affidavit instead of showing photo ID.
Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, proposed a bill in the House State Affairs Committee that would remove the student ID card as an acceptable form of voter identification, out of concern about out-of-state students coming across the border and voting.
“My constituents are concerned that students, maybe from a state like Washington or Oregon, where they vote by mail, may come over here with their student ID and vote in person and then fill out their ballot from another state, thereby voting twice,” Lambert said during the committee meeting.
Intentionally voting more than once in any election is considered voter fraud and is a felony, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, agreed with Lambert that there could be an issue worth addressing.
“If you’re a student in, say, Oregon, and you attend online, you can actually get a student ID,” Crane said. “So, you run the risk of those kids coming over into Idaho and voting in elections by simply presenting a student ID from Boise State when all they do is attend online and don’t actually live here.”
State code currently accepts as valid identification at the polls an Idaho drivers license or ID card issued by the transportation department, passport, tribal ID card with photograph, a concealed weapons license, and student ID card issued by a high school or accredited institution of higher education.
If someone isn’t able to produce one of those forms of ID, an affidavit with the voter’s name and address can be signed instead, according to current code. Providing false or inaccurate information on this affidavit is a felony. Under the proposal, this option would not longer be available.
The committee on Monday voted unanimously to introduce the legislation.
Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter here.