BOISE — Plans for a 13-story tower on the east side of downtown Boise have survived an appeal by neighbors who oppose the project.
Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) hopes to build a new branch, along with medical offices, retail and commercial space and 100 residential units in a 250,000-square-foot complex at 200 N. Fourth St. There would be two towers, the tallest at just under 200 feet.
Better Change for East Downtown, a group of neighbors formed last year to oppose the ICCU tower, appealed an initial city approval of the project, which was rejected by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
“The Idaho Central Credit Union project is enormous,” said Dan Everhart, a spokesman for Better Change for East Downtown. “It is precedent-setting. It will forever alter the Boise skyline and the East Downtown neighborhood …”
The neighborhood group appealed a decision by the city’s Design Review Committee, which signs off on building, landscaping and site designs for proposed projects. According to the appeal, the committee did not have all the necessary information — namely, construction materials — before approving plans. Additionally, there would not be adequate screening on a proposed parking garage to filter “noise, light and chemical pollution” in the “small-scale, mixed-use neighborhood,” Everhart said.
“Design Review approved a project without fully understanding the design details,” he said. “Details regarding materials, finishes design and application were never given … How can the design be approved without knowledge of what the design will look like in its application?”
Josh Wilson, the city’s Design Review planning manager, said Monday that Design Review Committee members gave conditional approval to the project after determining the plans lacked details on materials and garage screening, which would be presented at an upcoming public work session.
“The project will not receive final approval until that work session takes place,” Wilson said. It’s common to have materials submitted after an initial approval of buildings plans, Wilson said, and it would be “highly unusual” for a building of this size to not undergo a work session with the Design Review Committee.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the appeal.
Commissioner Milt Gillespie said the Design Review Committee “clearly thought about” design guidelines “very carefully” before approving the project.
“At this point, the correct course of action is to step back and let this procedure play out at the Design Review Committee,” he said.
The commission’s decision can now be appealed to the city council, which narrowly approved the project in March, before it went before the Design Review Committee.
Commissioner Chris Danley encouraged Everhart to appeal again and attempt to “inspire” the city council to change the city’s design standards for East Downtown.
“This is just the beginning,” Danley said. “This building is only the beginning of many more to come, and it’s going to be all over the downtown area.”
The ICCU tower is one of at least four high-rises planned in Boise and Garden City. It would be the smallest of the four, with the tallest, recently proposed at 330 feet, to be located in West Downtown.