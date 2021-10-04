BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s interim Committee on Federalism voted Monday to recommend the full Legislature take up a bill that would make it a crime for public agencies and/or officials from helping to implement President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 rules.
Introduced by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who co-chairs the committee, the proposed legislation would make it a misdemeanor for any public official — at the state, county or city level — to assist or provide resources to federal agencies implementing the president’s plan.
“My approach was to try to take a very narrow approach to attacking the federal mandate,” Vick said.
Last month, Biden issued executive orders requiring that all federal employees and contractors receive COVID-19 vaccines. The president also announced that he would be directing the U.S. Department of Labor to require that employers with more than 100 workers mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing for their employees.
Idaho’s Republican lawmakers in recent weeks mobilized to stop the mandates. The Committee of Federalism, convened to review federal policies that may impact the sovereignty of the state, met for the third time Monday, this time to consider bill proposals that could be recommended to the full Legislature.
Republican committee members, who outnumber Democrats four to one, threw their support behind Vick’s proposal, one of five introduced.
Vick acknowledged that the state has little say in the federal government mandates for federal employees and contractors.
“But what we can do, for sure, is we can say, ‘We won’t help,’” the North Idaho senator said. “That’s clearly part of our state sovereignty … state employees, city employees will not help the federal government to implement these mandates that, I believe, are illegal and unconstitutional.”
The misdemeanor penalty in Vick’s proposal is up to six months jail time or a $5,000 fine, which must be paid by the individual who violated the statute and not by their government agency, using tax dollars.
Two Democrats on the committee, Sen. David Nelson of Moscow and Rep. Chris Mathias of Boise, opposed Vick’s proposal.
“People want to have the right … not to take a vaccine, but other folks want the right to a safe workplace or a safe place to get medical treatment,” Nelson said. “In balancing those rights, I tend to sit on the side of keeping people safe, and I think this pathway we’re going is going down the wrong path, fixing the wrong problem.”
The Legislature is currently on recess at the call of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Vick urged Bedke to call the Legislature back into session to pass his bill before federal vaccination deadlines in the coming weeks.
ADDITIONAL PROPOSALS
Four other lawmakers presented bills to the committee. Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, proposed a bill that would allow employers to require vaccinations for new employees but would bar employers from requiring a new vaccination or one not agreed upon at the time of hiring.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, proposed a bill that would allow workers to exempt themselves from employer-required vaccines.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, proposed a bill that would outlaw “discrimination” — in employment, the sale of goods and services, licensing, education and other arenas — based on vaccination status.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, proposed a bill that would make it a crime for any person, with the exception of health care providers and caretakers or guardians, require another person to reveal their medical information, including vaccination status. Among those barred from requesting medical information would be employers, schools and an other public or private entities.
Rep. Wendy Hormon, R-Idaho Falls, made a motion to recommend the Legislature take up the proposals from Okuniewicz, DeMordaunt and Skaug, in addition to Vick’s bill. Her motion failed.
The Committee on Federalism has not scheduled another meeting.