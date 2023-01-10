Start of 2023 legislative session

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives at work in the House Chambers during the first day of the regular session at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Jan. 10 on IdahoReports.

In its first meeting Tuesday, the House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill to implement a rule change to prevent legislators from repeatedly trying to call a piece of legislation back to the floor.

