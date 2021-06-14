BOISE — More than half of Ada County’s fiscal year 2021 budget was funded through property taxes, but Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane hopes to reduce that property tax burden in the coming budget.
As residents have seen increases in assessed property values, McGrane is proposing an $8 million tax cut in the portion of the budget covered by property taxes, according to a news release.
“The county is in a good position to provide some tax relief,” McGrane said. “The county budgeted revenues conservatively last year because of the expected impact of COVID-19 on the economy.”
In the fiscal year 2021 budget, $153 million came from property taxes, of a $284 million total budget.
As submitted, the FY 2022 budget stands at $287 million, including capital investments, with a proposed 46% going to public safety.
Department presentations for the FY 2022 budget began this week. The public testimony part of the budget process takes place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first floor Public Hearing Room in the Ada County Courthouse, 200 W. Front St. in Boise.
The budget presentations are taking place in the Ada County Courthouse Public Hearing Room and are open to the public. They also are being streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel.
After the department presentations, the Board of Commissioners deliberates. The deliberations are set for the week of June 21.
On July 21, there will be a budget presentation and the tentative budget is scheduled to be adopted July 27. Then in early August, the tentative budget will be published. On Aug. 9, the FY22 Budget will be adopted.
Finally, on Sept. 20, the Board of County Commissioners approves and sets levies.