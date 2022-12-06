Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6% to 4% and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs – by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.

That’s the proposal from TOADS, which stands for “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students,” a group led by retired top Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley. TOADS has drafted two bills, and will present them to the Legislature’s school construction funding working group when it meets at the state Capitol on Thursday.

Robert Huntley

A view of Longfellow Elementary School in Boise, which is currently undergoing an expansion and remodel.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

