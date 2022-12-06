BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6% to 4% and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs – by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
That’s the proposal from TOADS, which stands for “Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students,” a group led by retired top Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley. TOADS has drafted two bills, and will present them to the Legislature’s school construction funding working group when it meets at the state Capitol on Thursday.
“The fact is, the sales tax only had 17 exemptions when we enacted it,” said Huntley, who also is a former state legislator. “I was one of the floor sponsors of it in the 1965 session of the House. There were no special-interest exemptions at all.”
The original exemptions, including the production exemption, were all designed “to make it a retail sales tax, rather than a value-added tax like they had in Europe, where they tax at every level of production,” Huntley said.
But today’s Idaho sales tax has a wide array of exemptions for everything from specific businesses and organizations to specific types of transactions to specific goods that are exempt from the tax, from funeral caskets to telecommunications equipment. Idaho also exempts services from sales tax, something the TOADS proposal would change.
“When we passed the sales tax in 1965, Idaho was a production-based economy rather than a service-based economy,” Huntley said. “It was 60% production, 40% services. That equation over the years now has just flipped – the economy is 60% services and only 40% production.”
Mike Ferguson, the retired former longtime chief economist for the state who served under five Idaho governors, said, “He’s right about that.” The change occurred nationally as well as in Idaho, Ferguson said. “If you look at national data on the breakdown of consumption between goods and services, yeah, it did flip in that way.”
Government services in Idaho are largely funded by three types of tax: Sales, property and income. But currently, the majority of Idaho’s economy isn’t subject to the sales tax.
“So services undoubtedly need to come in and pay their share,” Huntley said. “Why shouldn’t you tax lawyers and barbers?”
The two bills TOADS has drafted include the big change to the sales tax system, which would only take effect if lawmakers pass it and then voters approve it by a referendum.
The second bill is a short-term one, just for the next year, to route $1.2 billion from the current state surplus into a special fund for the same specific education purposes: Payoff of all current supplemental levies, which comes to $218.2 million; $500 million to address the current backlog of school building and maintenance needs; reimbursing school districts for up to 25% of new levies and bonds; and providing one-time salary increases of 5% to teachers at both the K-12 and post-secondary levels. It also would permanently raise the required percentage school districts would have to put into building maintenance each year from the current 2% of school building replacement value to 7%.
Then, the larger bill, if voters approved it, would provide the longer-term funding mechanism for those same aims. By relieving property taxpayers of the burden of school levies, it would also provide property tax relief.
Lowering Idaho’s sales tax to 4% would make it less regressive, Huntley said. “By reducing it by one-third, we are conferring a great benefit, particularly on poor people who have to spend money for food and gasoline,” he said.
New Senate Education Committee Chairman Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who co-chairs the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction, said Tuesday, “It’s so good to work with knowledgeable people who are informed and they bring engaged proposals. So I really personally appreciate what they’re doing. I have reviewed both of those proposed pieces of legislation.”
Huntley was the lead attorney for a group of Idaho school districts that sued the state over its system for funding school construction, leading to decades of litigation in the Idaho Supreme Court and a 2005 ruling that the current system is unconstitutional.
TOADS also includes co-chairs Russ Joki, a retired Nampa School District superintendent, and Jim Fisher, a retired former superintendent at a half-dozen Idaho school districts. Others in the group include former GOP state superintendent of schools Jerry Evans; retired Boise School District Superintendent Don Coberly; former Idaho teacher of the year Cindy Wilson; and Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, among others.
“They’re a distinguished group of intelligent individuals, and I’m looking forward to working with them and taking feedback,” Lent said.
Debbie Critchfield, state schools superintendent-elect, has attended most of the legislative working group’s meetings and is paying close attention. “I think at this point that the problem is at the magnitude that anything and everything should be on the table,” she said. “I love the attention, because it’s a complex issue. If it were easily solved, we would have figured it out already.”
Critchfield said she particularly likes the focus on both a longer-term solution, and “how are we going to address the deficit of where we are now.”
She said while campaigning this year, “What I found and what I learned no matter where I went in the state, they value and they want good things for their communities when it comes to schools and their kids. They want their kids to have a good building and a great opportunity. … They’re not able to make it happen, for a variety of reasons.”
Idaho currently faces a huge backlog of school building construction and maintenance, she noted, as documented in a legislative performance audit released in January of 2022.
In addition, Idaho spends the least per pupil on its public schools of any state, and has been struggling to hire and retain qualified teachers, despite recent improvements in teacher pay.
“What we do know is that our communities need some relief right now,” Critchfield said.
She said the idea of removing sales tax exemptions as a way to generate funds for schools long-term “may get some traction around the state.”
Lent said he agrees that Idaho’s economy has shifted. “We certainly have moved to a service economy,” he said.
But he said the larger bill, to start taxing services, is “a heavier lift” than the shorter-term bill making use of state surplus funds. “I do like it, and I look forward to his presentation on Thursday,” Lent said.
Idaho lawmakers have struggled over the years to review or eliminate sales tax exemptions; repeated attempts have led to few results, as the constituencies that lobbied for each individual exemption in the first place pushed back against its removal.
Huntley said, “Idaho’s businesses were thriving quite well long before we had the exemptions in the sales tax.”
Joki said TOADS has sent its proposals out to Gov. Brad Little, every state legislator, and every school board and school superintendent in the state.
“TOADS is continuing to watch what the Legislature is doing, we’re meeting with our members, we’re trying to encourage school superintendents to have a stronger voice in what happens at the Legislature,” he said, including “the pressing need for facilities, and getting off the supplemental levies.”
Huntley, who turned 90 in August and is still practicing law, said he worked with an array of interests in recent years to identify which tax exemptions to eliminate, recognizing that there will also be those who object to any particular elimination. “Deciding which exemptions to eliminate was not an easy task at all,” he said.
His latest draft would eliminate 62 of 96 categories of sales tax exemptions, including all current exemptions for services. That means services ranging from construction to transportation to health and medical services would become subject to the sales tax.
In addition, the draft eliminates 16 of 29 specific entities now not taxed, from food bank purchases to purchases by the Idaho National Laboratory; 11 of 16 goods now not taxed, from utility sales to vending machine sales to prescriptions; and 18 of 34 specific uses not taxed, from interstate trucks to irrigation equipment to ski lifts and snow-grooming equipment.
After Idaho’s sales tax, then at 3%, passed the Legislature in 1965, voters approved it by referendum in 1966 with more than 61% voting in favor. Huntley said that happened only because there was a “wellspring of people all over the state … who supported education and were demanding something.” That’d need to happen again for this proposal to succeed, he said.
Lent said in addition to hearing the TOADS presentation on Thursday, the working group also likely will examine whether federal funds to schools through the pandemic include any that can be designated for facilities improvements.
“We’re looking to kind of finalize our plans with this meeting,” he said, “and then we’ll be working until the end of the year to come up with our deliverables for the committee.”
The panel plans to propose legislation or recommendations for consideration by the 2023 Idaho Legislature.