Idaho State Capitol building (copy)

The Idaho State Capitol building is shown in December. On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma proposed eliminating the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is seeking to eliminate the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which oversees the Office of Performance Evaluation.

The proposal would reassign oversight of OPE to the Legislative Council.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments