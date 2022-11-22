School construction meeting

A legislative panel on funding construction of public school buildings hears a presentation from architect Amber Van Ocker on the plusses and minuses of creating standard school designs, during a meeting at the state Capitol in Boise on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

BOISE — Lawmakers on a special interim legislative panel examining funding for school construction in Idaho appear to be coalescing around a proposal to tap the state’s annual endowment payments to schools to create a new funding stream for school facilities, partially relieving local property taxpayers in the process from bearing the full cost of repaying school bonds, as one piece of the solution.

Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, presented a revised version of the proposal to the panel on Monday, and at the end of the meeting, when each member identified his or her top priorities among the ideas that have been laid out thus far, seven of eight specifically mentioned the endowment plan.

