EAGLE — Residents at Ada County's third Neighborhood Growth Meeting aired a whirlwind of grievances and bemoaned the complicated nature of taxation in Idaho's fastest-growing metropolitan area.
Ada County Commissioners Diana Lachiondo and Rick Visser took questions from Eagle residents alongside Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce Thursday in front of a packed house at Eagle's Fire Station No. 1.
"People have a lot of concerns, thought and feelings about growth. This is about relationship building across Ada County," Lachiondo said.
Growth's tentacles are some of the biggest problems facing all governments and taxpayers throughout the county — notably rising property taxes, traffic congestion, and crowded schools.
Ada County has a diverse set of governing bodies working within its limits, and citizens were confused about who, exactly, they could speak to in order to create change.
School crowding was brought up by multiple residents during the night, but because the West Ada School District is in charge of finding space for the 600 new schoolchildren each year, county commissioners can't do much to help. West Ada, the state's largest school district with more than 40,400 students, will run a $69 million bond measure in the May 19 election to build and expand schools.
"The don't have any other options," Lachiondo said. "There's no local option sales tax or the ability to ask for impact fees for schools, and property taxes are the only option they have."
As property tax measures are moving through the Idaho State Legislature and taxes continue to rise in Ada County, people around the county are becoming more and more concerned about the expense.
Mitra Mehta-Cooper, Ada County's strategic planning manager, presented to the group about how the speed of growth is challenging governments valleywide. Boise State University's annual Treasure Valley Survey found 75% of respondents think the area is growing too fast.
Mehta-Cooper's presentation looked through how the valley had changed in the past 20 years as it transformed from one city with little towns scattered around it to "one big metro area."
"What is really remarkable about this is according to our facilities plan from less than two years ago, we are already undersized," Cooper said.
Along with the challenges of growth and planning for it, a lack of communication between each of the six cities and county government in past years has created a patchwork of comprehensive plans.
"Every city has a comprehensive plan where they decide their vision for the future," Cooper said.
Attendees raised questions about the county's ability to alleviate the pressures caused by growth.
The county has contracted with TischlerBise Inc., a company with expertise in financial, economic and planning consulting, to complete a fiscal impact analysis of the county. That analysis will help the county understand growth in its borders over the next 30 years, Lachiondo said.