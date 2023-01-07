2023 Legislative Preview

Gov. Brad Little talks with members of the media about the upcoming legislative session during a meeting at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief.

At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.

Senator Chuck Winder, R-Boise, speaks about the upcoming legislative session Thursday. 
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, talks about the upcoming legislative session during a meeting with media members at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, talks with members of the media about the upcoming legislative session during a meeting at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday.
Senator Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, was among legislators talking about priorities for the new session at a meeting with media members Thursday. 

