Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — A comprehensive property tax relief proposal is headed to the House floor — its proponents said it’s a compromise with components that are all necessary and others said it will provide relief inconsistently among counties while eliminating a crucial election date for schools.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday sent HB 292 to the full House with only Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, voting against it.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments