BOISE — Idaho’s sales tax rate would go up and local property taxes would go down substantially under legislation that could be introduced in the House this week.
The plan, which has been in development for months, would increase the state sales tax by about 1.95%, from 6% to 7.95%.
In return, most local property taxes on owner-occupied homes would be eliminated. The exception would be any voter-approved bonds or supplemental school levies, which would remain in place.
“City (property taxes), county, highway districts, cemetery districts — it all goes away,” said Senate Local Government and Taxation Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, who helped craft the bill. “On average, it would lower property taxes by about two-thirds. In some areas, it’s higher. I think the lowest (reduction) is 50-plus percent.”
Rice noted the proposal only applies to owner-occupied homes. Commercial, agricultural and industrial properties — as well as residential properties that don’t qualify for the homeowner’s exemption — would continue to pay local property taxes. However, the taxes previously paid by residential homeowners would not be moved onto other classes of property.
“There’s no shift,” Rice said. “This is a significant and permanent reduction.”
The legislation also proposes a $60-per-person increase in the grocery tax credit, to help offset the impact the higher sales tax would have on food costs.
Idaho property owners paid $1.93 billion in local property taxes in 2020. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission, owner-occupied homes accounted for 45% of that, or about $874 million.
Boosting the sales tax to 7.95% would generate about $900 million in additional revenue.
Of that, about $100 million would pay for the higher grocery tax credit. The remainder would go toward property tax relief.
A portion of the money would flow into a “stabilization fund” or rainy day account that would help local governments weather economic downturns, Rice said. The rest would be returned to local governments via a new funding formula that was developed with input from the cities and counties.
“That revenue would not be subject to legislative appropriation,” he said.
The proposal is certain to add to this session’s vigorous debate over various forms of tax relief.
Lawmakers approved the largest tax cut in state history earlier this year. That $600 million bill, which was quickly signed into law, includes a one-time $350 million tax rebate, as well as an ongoing $251 million reduction in income tax rates. It cuts the top tax rate from 6.5% to 6%, and reduces the number of individual income tax brackets from five to four.
However, with the state looking at a potential $1.9 billion surplus this year, some Republicans think the state should do more. Some favor eliminating the sales tax on food, while others think property tax reduction should be the priority.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, favors the property tax route. He worked with Rice and others on this latest bill.
“As a consumer, you have an opportunity to adjust your spending habits. You can decide what purchases you’ll make,” he said. “But when it comes to property taxes, you’re stuck. Local governments make that decision.”
Moyle noted that the Legislature took a similar action in 2006, when it raised the sales tax from 5% to 6%, in exchange for eliminating the state property tax levy for schools.
“Every (school district) in the state supported that move, because they realize people can adjust their spending,” he said.
Nevertheless, 7.95% would move Idaho to the top of the list for highest state sales tax rates in the nation, according to the Sales Tax Institute.
California currently occupies that spot, with a 7.25% tax rate. Oregon and Montana have no sales tax. Utah has a 4.85% tax, while in Washington it’s 6.5%.
That’s a concern for many border communities and their representatives, who say Idaho’s higher rate leaves local retailers at a competitive disadvantage.
“But border communities are also losing the battle to keep citizens in their homes,” Rice said.