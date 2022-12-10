ID_Legislation_1st_Day__217.jpg Sens Bernt Adams Ricks visit on floor (copy)

New Senate Tax Chair Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, right, visits with new Sens. Treg Bernt and Ben Adams during the Senate's organizational session Dec. 1; behind them are Sens. Scott Grow, left, and Van Burtenshaw, right.

 Photo by Jim Max

BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.

Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.

Bruce Skaug headshot

Bruce Skaug
MONKS debating in House by Brian

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in January of 2022; he's now the new House tax chairman. At left is Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, now the House majority leader.
Senate Tax committee hearing (copy) GROW

Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, speaks during a Senate tax committee hearing at the Idaho Capitol on Jan. 27, 2022.
Idaho Capitol dome interior

The rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol is topped by the Capitol dome.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

