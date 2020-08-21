BOISE — The Idaho Legislature's Property Tax and Revenue Expenditures Study Committee met for several hours Friday at the state Capitol to hear a series of presentations, but still hasn’t considered any property tax relief proposals.
Instead, the joint House-Senate panel heard presentations from a Utah taxpayer association, a Boise tax attorney, a property appraiser and the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho.
“What we need to do is instead of doing a Band-Aid, we need to actually look at the structure so that what we do to reduce property taxes doesn’t just kick the can down the road,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the panel’s co-chair. “That’s why we scheduled five meetings.”
Friday’s meeting was the panel’s second; it will meet again in mid-September, Rice said.