A pronghorn doe died after falling off a cliff on Tuesday at Hammer Flat, a popular climbing area northeast of Boise, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game press release.
A group of climbers were staging on Hammer Flat when they heard a “whistling sound” and saw the doe coming toward them. The doe landed 10 feet away from the climbers and 20 feet off the cliff, suffering a broken neck and internal injuries, according to IDFG.
The doe was collared as part of an IDFG study on pronghorn migration in the area, and the collar was one of the reasons the climbers called in the incident to the department.
Pronghorn sometimes fall off cliffs in dense fog, the department’s release said, but there was no fog on Tuesday afternoon. A dog running off leash is suspected as a potential cause for the pronghorn’s unusual behavior.
Hammer Flat is part of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, which is governed by a leash law because the area provides refuge for thousands of wintering big game animals, the release said.
“In this story, the theory is that a (Wildlife Management Area) guest recreating on Hammer Flat was doing so with an off-leash dog. The dog spooked the doe pronghorn from her day bed or otherwise made her feel trapped. Panic-stricken, she made an effort to get away, leading to her untimely death and that of her unborn twin fawns,” Evin Oneale, a regional communications manager for Fish and Game, wrote in the release.
Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Ben Cadwallader said the wildlife management area has a very low compliance rate for dogs on leashes.
“It tends to peak at this time of year … there’s a mix of nice days and folks getting out, and a lot of them have dogs who they like to have exercise,” Cadwallader said.
Animals will feel threatened by dogs or humans who come close to them, Cadwallader said. And while an animal leaping off a high point is not common, it does happen.
“We’ve seen or heard about animals jumping off cliffs, and we’ve had deer jump off the High Bridge over Morris Creek (on Highway 21),” Cadwallader said.
“They’re not doing it because they want to; they’re being pushed off,” he added.
In the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, the Fish and Game department has tried to stop dangerous interactions between dogs and migrating big game animals by instituting the leash rule, but Cadwallader noted dog walkers have not really followed the rule.
“The property is there for critters and is owned by Fish and Game,” Cadwallader said.