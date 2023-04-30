New Boise State dorm

An artist’s rendering of the proposed Boise State University dorm that will be six stories and carries a $70 million price tag.

Originally published April 26 on IdahoEdNews.org.Boise State University got the green light for a multimillion-dollar dorm Wednesday.

And Idaho State University got the go-ahead for a multiyear expansion plan in Meridian.

