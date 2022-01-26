MIDDLETON — One by one, Middleton High School students tried their hand at navigating thunderstorms and snow from behind the wheel of a semi-truck. It usually ended with them careening off the road.
It all happened inside of a trucking simulator, brought to the school to engage students in the idea of pursuing a trucking career.
Purchased by the Idaho Trucking Association, officials plan to bring the mobile simulator — which fits in a trailer — to different high schools across the state, reaching 2,000 high school students per year, said Allen Hodges, president and CEO of the association.
Idaho is currently short 5,000 truck drivers, and the U.S. is short 80,000 drivers, according to a news release from the association.
“I think I’d like it,” said Colton Van Buren, a student who tried out the simulator and has driven some larger vehicles for work. “I’d get to travel and see places and get paid.”
Students signed up ahead of time to get a turn at the simulator. The device looks like the inside of a semi-truck cabin, with a large driver's seat, steering wheel, and wrap-around screens that show the road and landscape. The conditions it mimics include wet roads, stormy weather, and the difficulty of controlling the vehicle while intoxicated. Most participants lost control when the intoxication simulator was turned on.
One of those participants was Gov. Brad Little.
“Oh, I wrecked it,” Little said after his try.
Little emphasized how schools such as Middleton High School are working to expand their career technical education programs, or CTE, to provide an opportunity for students to gain skills for jobs that are available to them immediately upon graduation.
“These young people will be exposed to a lot more through technical opportunities,” Little said. “They can start getting their skills here, and then they can go on to affiliate with College of Western Idaho or (anywhere else) to continue to up their skill levels in whatever ... construction, truck driving, fill-in-the-blank,” Little said.
Trucks transport 72% of goods in Idaho, Hodges said.
“People order things off of Amazon, and they don’t realize that a truck brought it to the warehouse, then the delivery van brings it to your home,” Hodges said. “So there’s a truck that touches almost everything.”
Available jobs include both long-distance truck driving as well as local jobs that require a Commercial Driver’s License, Hodges said.
“We need cement truck drivers, dump truck drivers, beverage drivers ... those types of jobs, you’re home every day,” Hodges said.
People age 18 and older can earn their commercial driver’s license, and now, drivers aged 18-20 can drive interstate if they are part of a pilot apprenticeship program, Hodges said. Program requirements include driving with another driver with five years of experience and driving a truck with automatic transmission and assisted braking, Hodges said.
Pay for truck drivers can range from a “high five-figure salary” to a six-figure salary for specialized transport, such as hazmat material, Hodges said.
“And everybody’s looking for drivers,” he said.