The premier series Professional Bull Riders returns to Nampa's Ford Idaho Center Oct. 16-17 as "the world’s top bull riders attempt to collect crucial points on the line in the championship race to the PBR World Finals."
The event, PBR Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride presented by Union Home Mortgage, is in its ninth year of coming to Nampa, according to a press release. The Top-35 bull riders in the world will take on the rankest bucking bulls in the business.
The bull riding action begins at 7:45 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. All Top 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday.
After Round 2 on Saturday, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled, and the top 15 riders will then advance to the championship round, according to the release. Tickets are on sale now ICTickets.com, through the Ford Idaho Center Box Office at 208-442-3232, at PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the release, include:
- All venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened for COVID-19. PBR staff and event participants will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
- Only up to 50% of arena capacity will be sold.
- All fans will be in “pod” seating to increase distancing and minimizing fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.
- Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
- Increased reliance on cashless and contactless concessions.
- Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
PBR Elite Seats, with other perks, are also available starting at $350 and can be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727.
Sunday
Online — LAST DAY of Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Ada Community Libraries Victory Branch. "Try meditation, breathing techniques, journaling prompts and tips, light crafting, baking and cooking tutorials, and other self soothing activities."
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library (Garden City).
Online — Self-Care, 2 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Boise — Boise Philharmonic is hosting free neighborhood pop-up concerts, called "Beethoven for Boise," at the following times and locations:
- 2–2:30 p.m.: Main Marketplace (on Eighth Street)
- 2–3 p.m.: BACON
- 3–4 p.m.: Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
- 3:30–5 p.m.: Freak Alley Gallery
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: On the Grove
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Nampa — Youth Basketball at School District Gyms.
Online — Overeaters Anonymous, 1 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Online — Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design Vs. Web Development, 6 p.m.
Emmett — Dementia Support Group Meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Cottages of Emmett, 411 E. 12th St.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.