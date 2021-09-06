CALDWELL — Garret Nancolas prayed about it with his family. He had spent eight years on the Caldwell City Council, but he still wanted more. To really have the effect he craved, he needed to take one more step. He needed to go all in.
In 1996, Nancolas was a manager at a furniture store. He told his company he was considering running for mayor a year in advance and thus might leave his job. His boss left him with a difficult decision. The hiring process to replace a manager would’ve taken longer than the time in between the election and Nancolas’ potential start date.
If Nancolas ran, and there was a chance he could leave, the company was going to replace him regardless of the election’s outcome. He still had the chance to return to the company, but only as a salesperson, not as a manager.
At the time, Nancolas’ two children were teenagers. He had a family to support. He risked losing his manager position. He was scared. But as a family, the Nancolases were willing to experience a new adventure.
“I just wanted to see Caldwell change,” Nancolas said. “I knew that if I was going to really affect change and be able to truly help create the city I felt Caldwell should be, the only way I could do that was to try to run for mayor.”
Nancolas, 64, has spent nearly 60 years in Caldwell. Early in his political career, he dreamed of his youth, when Caldwell’s downtown bustled and businesses thrived. Over time, though, businesses disinvested from downtown and progress stalled. Nancolas was disheartened. Making a better place for families became his top priority.
“Back then, I had two children growing up,” Nancolas said. “I wanted them to enjoy the same kind of Caldwell as when I was a kid.”
The reason Nancolas ran for office is the reason he’s not running again after six terms as mayor.
In recent months, health scares have forced him to consider his own mortality. He’s doing better now, but there’s a season for everything, as he puts it. No one lies on their death bed wishing they spent more time in work meetings.
In April, Nancolas announced he wouldn’t run for reelection. His time as Caldwell’s mayor will conclude in January after 24 years. His tenure has been long enough that he’s had time not only to develop a detailed roadmap for the city, but also see it through. Before Nancolas, Caldwell never had a two-term mayor, he said.
“It’s been nothing short of a miracle how things have come together,” Nancolas said.
“I feel at this point I need to keep my 14 year old out of the fray of this current political environment and I need to first and foremost be her mom,” Jean Mutchie said.
Nancolas joined the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission in 1987. Two years later, he was elected to the city council. Eight years after that, he was elected mayor.
Since then, Nancolas’ leadership helped turn around Caldwell’s reputation, reduce crime rates and revamp downtown. He leaned on urban renewal and partnerships with other agencies. With families atop his priorities, Nancolas had a simple framework to make decisions. But to be as informed as possible, first he needed to listen.
Nancolas spoke with other mayors and residents. He coordinated workshops and town hall meetings. He wanted to soak in what he could.
“I had these goals and dreams of my childhood. Reinvigorating that type of excitement in the city of Caldwell,” Nancolas said. “But did I know exactly how to do it? No. I had the desire. I had the passion. But I had to learn.”
In Nancolas’ first six months as mayor, he focused on gathering feedback. His weeks frequently stretched to 70, 80 or 90 hours. Some days he wouldn’t get home until after midnight.
Eventually, Caldwell began making plans. Reviving downtown, upgrading the city’s wastewater treatment plant and building a business park were all vital components.
“A vision without a plan is only a dream,” Nancolas said. “A vision without a funding mechanism is a hallucination.”
Nancolas helped form Caldwell’s urban renewal agency in 1998. While urban renewal can often be controversial, proponents of Caldwell’s plan and execution point to how many positive effects it had. Urban renewal districts use property tax growth within a specific geographic area and direct those tax funds to that area to pay for improvement projects.
While long-term planning is common for cities, it’s rare any individuals stick around long enough to see their plans all the way through. Nancolas’ long run as mayor allowed him to be involved from start to finish.
“It was literally a Herculean task by staff, by community members, by partners to put all those pieces in place that have produced the results that you see now,” Nancolas said. “... All these pieces have come together because of the groundwork that we laid back in 1998 and 1999.”
As Nancolas established how he wanted to run the city, people started to take notice. Rob Hopper was a trustee for the Caldwell School Board. As he watched Nancolas operate with families at the forefront of his decision-making, Hopper was inspired to join the city council.
Hopper was elected to his seat in 2001 and retained it the entire time since.
“When the mayor came into office, he had a vision of creating assets for kids and families and changing the environment in Caldwell,” Hopper said. “I recognized that vision is what we needed and would help the schools. When an opening came on the city council, I jumped on it.”
Another pillar of Nancolas’ tenure has been his partnerships with other agencies. He helped the city invest in its police department, which established a system of prevention, intervention and enforcement. Community policing, such as implementing school resource officers, also became more prominent. That led to reduced crime rates and an improvement of Caldwell’s image.
In the mid-2000s, Nancolas worked with YMCA to build a facility in Caldwell. Nancolas went to fourth-grade classes to talk to students and hear their input. Jim Everett, who’s now co-president of the College of Idaho, was previously the Treasure Valley YMCA CEO. He said he’s never seen a mayor do something like that.
Caldwell used to be “pretty much a desert” for assets available for children, Hopper said. On the first day the YMCA was open in Caldwell in 2005, several hundred people showed up, Hopper and Everett recalled.
“Where were these kids yesterday?” Hopper thought to himself.
Between the infrastructure being built and the increasing programs available for children, people in Caldwell started to notice change.
Caldwell invested $8 million upgrading its water and sewer systems, which allowed the city to accommodate more growth. It uncovered Indian Creek beginning in 2004, which helped create a more attractive downtown and preceded the construction of Indian Creek Plaza. The building of Sky Ranch Business Park drew companies and, in turn, people who can support other businesses.
The type of place Nancolas envisioned took shape.
“He just created the right petri dish for people figuring out how to work together with a common goal,” Everett said.
Years ago when Caldwell had a negative reputation, it affected the College of Idaho. Now that the reputation has improved, Everett said, it helps the school recruit. When prospective students learn about and see Caldwell, it’s an advantage, Everett said.
People used to “lay low” when they said they’re from Caldwell, Hopper recalled. Now, when he’s at events in Boise, he frequently hears that Caldwell is a place people want to move.
“There’s nothing like a hometown that you’re proud of and that you can brag about,” Hopper said. “We’re finally in the place where we legitimately can brag about Caldwell and people say, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ … It is becoming a really great destination and a place to live.”
Hopper pointed out how difficult it can be to not only develop long-term projects but stick around the entire time. Nancolas, though, deflects credit to the people he worked with. He’s grateful for them, the ones who partnered with the city, and the people he served.
The risk of giving up his managerial job paid off.
“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime,” Nancolas said.