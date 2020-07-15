For the second time since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a privately managed Texas prison facility housing Idaho inmates has lost water pressure.
Water pressure problems at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, began July 5, according to an email from Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction, and initially reported by the Idaho Statesman. The water main to the facility was damaged when a fire truck for Maverick County, where Eagle Pass is located, parked on top of it while crews fought a vehicle fire about a mile from the facility, according to Ray. The weight of the truck, and the water it was carrying, damaged the main, which meant Eagle Pass Correctional Facility lost water pressure for a few hours while the line was repaired.
During that time, according to Ray, water from a nearby water tower was used to flush toilets, and the men in the prison — who numbered 610 as of Tuesday — received bottled water. A water truck also stood by with more water as a backup measure.
On Tuesday, the facility, managed by the private prison company GEO Group, again lost water pressure. The Maverick County Water Department found the water was leaking where the repairs occurred July 5. In the course of fixing the water main, the repair crew cut the internet and telephone lines running to the facility. While water pressure returned to the facility Tuesday afternoon, a crew was still working to repair the communication lines.
“It’s important to note that both these problems involved a Maverick County water main, Maverick County equipment and Maverick County personnel, and occurred about a mile from the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility,” according to Ray’s email. “In both instances involving the water main break, Eagle Pass Correctional Facility staff responded quickly and efficiently. We continue to closely monitor the conditions at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility to ensure all contract requirements are being met.”
Eagle Pass Correctional Facility temporarily lost water pressure on April 17-18 as well. The problem in that case was also the water main to the prison, according to Ray.
Idaho’s contract to imprison inmates in the facility is set to expire in the fall. Due to overcrowding in Idaho prisons, though, the department prepared in January to sign a contract with CoreCivic, another private prison company, to send more than 1,000 Idaho men to an empty prison facility in eastern Colorado. That contract has yet to be signed.