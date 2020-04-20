A Texas prison facility housing 610 Idaho men temporarily lost all water pressure throughout the building on Friday.
The water main supplying Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, was damaged on Friday, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction. The entire facility lost water pressure at about 5:30 p.m., according to Ray.
The Eagle Pass Fire Department was contacted to obtain a water tank, he said, and city officials also provided about 40 thousand gallons water to the facility. Prison staff provided bottled water to inmates throughout Friday evening and into Saturday, Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. Inmates were also given buckets of water to flush toilets.
At about 3:30 p.m., the building once more had water pressure, according to Ray, though the water pressure was not back to normal until about 9 p.m.
Inmates were served sack lunches, but were served hot dinners.
Eagle Pass Correctional Facility is operated by the GEO Group, a private prison company with which Idaho contracts. It’s located about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio. Inmates there previously spoke with the Idaho Press and Boise Weekly about cramped conditions and other concerns about the facility.
The company’s contract with the state is set to expire in September. While the state has considered the possibility of a contract to house more than 1,000 inmates in another private prison in Colorado operated by CoreCivic, it has not yet signed a contract with another prison firm.