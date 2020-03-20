BOISE — An Ada County magistrate judge on Friday morning heard testimony at a preliminary hearing for a Garden City man accused of stabbing and killing his uncle in January, before the courthouse was evacuated due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball determined there was enough probable cause for the case of Emerson Buck IV, 30, to move forward.
Buck is charged with first-degree murder, and a sentence enhancement — using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony — in connection with with the Jan. 19 stabbing death of his uncle, James Buck. The stabbing occurred in the trailer where Emerson Buck and his uncle lived, along with Emerson Buck’s mother, Norma Buck, and his father, Emerson Buck III.
Much of the testimony Ada County Magistrate Judge Patrick Miller heard Friday morning came from Norma Buck, who talked about changes she noticed in her son in the months leading up to the early morning hours of Jan. 19.
Buck, who had been released from incarceration in September 2018 after spending roughly a decade in and out of prison, found work at a lawn care company, his mother testified. In October 2019, though, she noticed he was becoming paranoid and she suspected he was selling drugs.
“He talked continually about how ‘they’ were out to get him,” she said.
She said she wanted to help him but she didn't know how. Just the night before James Buck's death, she remembered, he was trying to convince her they were being watched by a drone outside the trailer.
“I finally went, 'OK, yeah, I guess, maybe,'” Norma Buck said.
After that, she said, he went outside to check for the drone. He believed he was able to see it, he told her later. After he came back inside, he then went to her bedroom and told her he’d seen a Snapchat video in which his favorite rapper made reference their earlier conversation about the drone. He was trying to find the video to show her, she testified, but he couldn’t; he told her the rapper must have deleted it.
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, that’s too bad. I would’ve liked to have heard it,’” she said in court through her tears.
Hours later she awoke to the sound of thumping or knocking, she remembered. Someone was also shouting “you won’t do that again,” or “you won’t say that again, you son of a b----.”
She thought Emerson Buck IV was hitting one of the dogs that lived in the trailer — he’d done that before, she said — but when she went to another bedroom in the home, she found James Buck, her husband’s brother, lying in a pool of blood, and Emerson James Buck IV was gone.
James Buck was stabbed nine times, including two wounds that could have been fatal, to this throat and chest, according to Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, who also testified at the hearing.
Garden City Police Department Office Justin Mann, who responded to the scene, testified that Norma Buck tried to staunch the flow of blood with a blanket, but by the time Mann, arrived, James Buck appeared to be dead.
Police later apprehended Emerson Buck IV near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard, according to the Garden City Police Department. Prosecutors have previously said in court he had blood on his hands, pants, socks and in his pockets.
Attorneys broke for lunch after Mann’s testimony. Not long after that, county officials ordered a courthouse evacuation because an employee’s spouse had tested positive for COVID-19.
Buck has an arraignment scheduled for April 3, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.