BOISE — Primary Health Medical Group hired 15 Boise State University student nurses to help with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Treasure Valley.
The student RNs will help the health care agency fill a void created by a shortage of staff and the need to get vaccinations distributed quickly.
"Every nurse we add to an eight-hour shift allows us to vaccinate 40 people," said Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group. "By adding 12 to 15 nurses, depending on when they work, we have increased capacity and are able to vaccinate 500 more people per day approximately."
An average of 20 to 30 staff members are out daily from Primary Health's 20 clinics, Peterman said, because they have COVID-19 or have had a contact or have symptoms of the virus.
The student nurses from Boise State have completed their injection training and are receiving the same comprehensive training given to all Primary Health staff before administering vaccines.
In the eastern part of the state, College of Southern Idaho nursing students have been assisting contact tracers from the South Central Health District.
Peterman said he believes Primary Health is the first agency in the Treasure Valley to utilize students for vaccine distribution, though across the country students are helping health care agencies battle COVID-19 and distribute vaccines.
"It feels awesome to be able to give COVID-19 vaccine," Boise State student nurse Shayla Worcester said in a prepared statement. "I feel like I can actually use my knowledge to make a difference, and I’m excited to get the experience of caring for patients in a clinical setting. Clinical opportunities have really been limited due to the pandemic.”
Peterman received his first vaccine and is set to get his second one soon. He said he is going to have one of the student nurses administer his second vaccine.
"I have that much trust in them," he said.
Primary Health began vaccinating its own health care workers in mid-December at one location, and is now helping vaccinate staff from other health care groups at four locations, giving 160 vaccines per day. The addition of the students will help Primary Health continue to expand vaccine services without pulling resources from urgent care, COVID care or family medicine services.
Primary Health is offering vaccine in accordance with the priority tiers outlined by the CDC, the state of Idaho and the health districts. For information about when you may be eligible for a vaccine, visit primaryhealth.com.