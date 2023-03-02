Primary Health Medical Group Eagle has moved into a new facility at 1895 E. McGrath Road in Eagle.
Featuring 11 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room, the new clinic offers more patient care space, ample parking and access from State Street and Edgewood. Services include walk-in urgent care and work injury care, plus sports medicine and family medicine by appointment.
This weekend, Primary Health teams worked to move staff and providers from the previous Eagle location so they were ready to see patients first thing Monday morning.
“Our original Eagle clinic opened more than 22 years ago, and the doctor-patient relationships we have built over the years are a testament to the quality care we strive to offer every day,” said Dan Reed, M.D., Primary Health CEO and family physician, in a news release. “Our new clinic has made it possible for us to bring in additional providers, making care accessible to more patients.”
No appointment is needed for urgent care. Patients seeking a family doctor can use the Find a Doctor feature at PrimaryHealth.com to be matched with a provider.
The clinic in Eagle will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Primary Health is also in the process of expanding and remodeling a building to serve as its new Nampa clinic, which will open later this month at 1820 Caldwell Blvd.