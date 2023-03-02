Primary Health Eagle

Primary Health Medical Group Eagle held a ribbon-cutting for its new facility at 1895 E. McGrath Road.

 Primary Health

Primary Health Medical Group Eagle has moved into a new facility at 1895 E. McGrath Road in Eagle.

Featuring 11 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room, the new clinic offers more patient care space, ample parking and access from State Street and Edgewood. Services include walk-in urgent care and work injury care, plus sports medicine and family medicine by appointment.

