NAMPA — Primary Health Medical Group plans to remodel and expand a Nampa bank building to use as its Nampa clinic.
The building, located at 1820 Caldwell Blvd., will replace the health care provider’s current Nampa clinic, located at 700 Caldwell Blvd., according to a press release from Primary Health.
The original Nampa clinic opened 25 years ago, and was busy from the beginning, Primary Health CEO David Peterman said in the release.
“We have certainly reached a point where we need more space in order to meet the demands of our patients, and we are excited to offer an improved location as well,” Peterman said. “We appreciate how loyal and supportive the Nampa community has been to Primary Health, and we look forward to providing comprehensive care for generations to come.”
The project will break ground on April 26 with completion expected in late 2022, the release said.
The building will be about one-third larger than the health care provider’s other recent construction projects, the release said. Offerings will include walk-in urgent care, family medicine by appointment, and work injury care, the release said. Patients will receive care in the building’s x-ray facility, 16 exam rooms, trauma room, and “lab and procedure room,” the release said.
Primary Health Medical Group accepts “virtually all health insurance,” and offers a discount for patients paying themselves, the release said.
The health care provider recently opened a new clinic in Kuna and Boise, and plans to open a clinic in Eagle this month, too, the release said. Those interested in working with the company can apply at primaryhealth.com/careers