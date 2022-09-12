Primary Health

Primary Health Medical Group operates 21 urgent care and primary health clinics around the Treasure Valley.

 Courtesy of Primary Health Medical Group

Primary Health Medical Group is now offering Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” on a walk-in basis at multiple Treasure Valley clinics.

The vaccines protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

