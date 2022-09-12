Primary Health Medical Group is now offering Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” on a walk-in basis at multiple Treasure Valley clinics.
The vaccines protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19.
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
“The updated boosters are bivalent, which means they contain mRNA components of two COVID strains: One of the original SARS-CoV-2 strains, and another component shared by the BA.4 and BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant,” Ann Weiss, Clinical Director at Primary Health, said in a news release. “In other words, these boosters are going to provide even better protection against the current dominant strains circulating in the U.S. We encourage everyone who has already received their initial COVID vaccine to come in for an updated booster for the best protection going into this winter.”
The Pfizer booster is available for people 12 years and older; those 18 and older can get the Moderna bivalent.
Patients may also receive their first COVID-19 vaccine at Primary Health if they have not yet been vaccinated.
Most clinics are open every day until 8 p.m. More information is available at primaryhealth.com.
