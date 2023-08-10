Wastewater COVID testing (copy)

Lead operator Jason Chou collects a water sample at the West Boise Water Renewal Facility in this 2020 file photo. According to Primary Health, Ada County has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 in wastewater samples, and a slight increase in positive cases at the health system's clinics over the past two weeks.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A late-summer wave of COVID-19 infections has been detected in the Treasure Valley, according to a news release from Primary Health.

Ann Weiss, Clinical Health Director for Primary Health Medical Group, said that while data reporting is limited in many states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked an increase in positivity rates across the country.

