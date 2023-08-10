A late-summer wave of COVID-19 infections has been detected in the Treasure Valley, according to a news release from Primary Health.
Ann Weiss, Clinical Health Director for Primary Health Medical Group, said that while data reporting is limited in many states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked an increase in positivity rates across the country.
“Closer to home, Ada County has recently seen an increase in virus in wastewater samples, and we have seen a slight increase in positive cases at Primary Health clinics over the past two weeks,” Weiss said in the news release. “This rise makes sense with many people traveling again and national heat waves driving people indoors.”
Additionally, a recent report by the Associated Press stated that COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July.
For the week ending July 29, COVID-19 hospital admissions were at 9,056, which was an increase of about 12% from the previous week, the AP reported.
Still, the report points out that it's a far cry from past peaks, such as the 44,000 weekly hospital admissions in early January, the nearly 45,000 in late July 2022, or the 150,000 admissions during the omicron surge of January 2022.
“It is ticking up a little bit, but it’s not something that we need to raise any alarm bells over,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Representatives from Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems in the Treasure Valley said that COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low.
Saint Alphonsus said that while they’ve seen a slight bump in inpatient cases, it has not been dramatic.
“We are seeing an increase in mild cases in outpatients,” spokesperson Mark Snider said in an email. “We are not seeing patients (who) are requiring ICU care like during the pandemic.”
It’s likely that infections are rising nationally too, but the data is scant. Federal authorities ended the public health emergency in May, so the CDC and many states no longer track the number of positive test results.
While Primary Health didn’t have that data available, Weiss said “We have seen an increase in positivity rate over the past three weeks without a big increase in number of people tested, which hints at increasing circulation of virus. The most useful indicator right now is elevated wastewater levels in Ada County.”
According to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, two counties in the state have seen an uptick in COVID trends in their wastewater testing samples – Ada and Latah counties.
The amount of the COVID-19 virus in sewage water has been rising since late June across the nation. In the coming weeks, health officials say they'll keep a close eye on wastewater levels as people return from summer travel and students go back to school.
Higher levels of COVID-19 in wastewater concentrations are being found in the Northeast and South, said Cristin Young, an epidemiologist at Biobot Analytics, the CDC's wastewater surveillance contractor.
“It’s important to remember right now the concentrations are still fairly low,” Young said, adding it's about 2.5 times lower than last summer.
Primary Health provided these tips to protect yourself and others:
• Be up-to-date on COVID vaccines. For most people, that means having at least one bivalent vaccine. The vaccine is offered on a walk-in basis at Primary Health clinics.
• Consider wearing a mask in public places, especially crowded indoor events and airports/airplanes.
• Choose outdoor activities over indoor activities whenever possible.
• Don't forget to wash your hands often.
Weiss also advised those who are sick to get tested when their symptoms start and again 48 hours later. The first COVID test may be negative regardless of symptoms. If sick, Primary Health says to wear a mask to prevent spread to others.
If someone tests positive, they should isolate at home for at least five days, Primary Health said. The CDC advises wearing a mask for a full 10 days after a positive test. If someone is over 65 years old or has significant health conditions, they should ask their doctor about getting anti-viral treatment like Paxlovid.